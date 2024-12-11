Economic Impact Study on Sint Maarten’s Yachting and Maritime Industry. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of TEATT, Grisha Heyliger Marten, announced that the Economic Impact Study on the Marine and Maritime Industry has been completed, and she received the final reports on the study. This comprehensive study was made possible through public-private partnerships involving the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication (TEATT), the Port of Sint Maarten, and the Sint Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA).

These three key partners formed a project management team to oversee the process, and following a competitive bidding procedure, the consultancy EcoSustainAbility Ltd. was selected to carry out this vital study.

Key Findings from the Report

The findings underscore the importance of the maritime sector as a cornerstone of Sint Maarten's economy:

• Significant Economic Contribution: The Yachting and Maritime Industry accounts for 16.3% of Sint Maarten’s GDP.

• Growth and Vessel Arrivals: Since the 1960s, yachting has grown substantially. In 2023 alone, we recorded 4,029 vessel arrivals, including:

o 418 superyachts

o 1,484 sailing yachts

o 284 motor yachts

Together, these vessels contributed $140 million in direct spending, with 26,386 yacht visitors.

• Major Events: The Heineken Regatta remains a pivotal event for the sector, attracting 63 visiting yachts, 453 international crew members, and 275 volunteers, generating $3.6 million in economic activity.

• Employment and Business Impact: The industry supports over 300 businesses and sole proprietors, creating approximately 4,769 jobs and contributing $242 million in annual expenditures.

