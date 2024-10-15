Eelco Boomsma new Head of the Representation of the Netherlands in Philipsburg. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG— Eelco Boomsma (48) will be the new Head of Office of the Representation of the Netherlands in Philipsburg, as well as the Deputy Representative of the Netherlands in Sint Maarten. Boomsma succeeds Chris Johnson, who left the Representation of the Netherlands earlier this year, and will start his duties in Sint Maarten as of January 6th, 2025.

