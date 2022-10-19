EHAS employees were hired as consultants. | SMN NEWS

~ Project is coming to an end; workers were aware the job was short-term.

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Labor Omar Ottley clarified on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press briefing that the “ COVID Prevention Project” was signed off prior to his taking office. He said that it is necessary for him to clear his name since questions are being asked while he was on a working trip.

Ottley said that the Covid Prevention Project was funded from the disaster fund for emergency purposes. He said that was decided to allow economic activity on the island.

The Minister explained that ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41568-ehas-employees-were-hired-as-consultants.html