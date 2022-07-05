EHAS to give an immediate automated pre approval for vaccinated travelers as of August 1st. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of August 1st, 2022, the intention is to make EHAS more convenient by allowing vaccinated persons to receive immediate pre-approval, once the form is filled out in its entirety.

The entry requirements will not change for the country, but by allowing an automated immediate response, many cancellations can be avoided. It is important to note that the checks on arrival will still take place at the airport, and persons may be required to test locally if their documents are not valid.

