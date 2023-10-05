Elderly woman drowns at La Terrace Pool, 2nd incident in two months. (UPDATED) | SMN NEWS

It is alleged that the victim had a medical emergency.~

PHILIPSBURG:— A Canadian national who was vacationing on the island, at the La Terrace Resort (Maho Group) lost her life to drowning on Thursday afternoon.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha confirmed that the Canadian tourist who is in her 60s lost her life in the resort’s pool. Vice President of Sonesta Resort St. Maarten Jamie Lee indicated that the incident did not take place at Sonesta Maho, However, he confirmed that La Terrace is part of Maho Group.

Josepha said police were called around 2 p.m. and informed of the incident, when police and ambulance personnel arrived on the scene the victim had already succumbed. The police spokesman said that police were informed on the scene that the victim had a medical emergency which led to the drowning.

It should be noted that on August 31 2023 a five-year-old child also died of drowning in one of the pools at the Sonesta Resort.

