ELECTION WATCH: Territorial Council Elections Saint Martin 2nd round. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- Today voters on Saint Martin voted from 8 am to 6 pm to elect Territorial Council.

During the runoff, today Sunday, March 27th, 2022, voters had to choose between TEAM GIBBS 2002, RSM/ Alternative Alliance, and Generation Hope 2022 formed an Alliance with Saint Martin Avec Vous and Avenir.

All 19 polling stations closed at 6 pm. It is expected that results will begin coming in at the Main Voting Bureau by 8 pm. Viewers are asked to log in as we will bring you live results from the Collectivity of Saint Martin and of course the speeches from ...



