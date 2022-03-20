ELECTION WATCH: Territorial Election, 1st Tour. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT: Today March 20th, 2022, Voters on St. Martin are heading to the 19 polling stations to cast their votes.
This evening SMN News will be bringing you live updates on the results.
Contesting the Elections are:
Saint Martin Avec Vous
Generation Hope
Rassamblement Saint Martin (RSM)
Alternative
Avenir Saint Martin
Team Gibbs 2022
To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39945-election-watch-territorial-election-1st-tour.html
