ELECTION WATCH: Territorial Election, 1st Tour. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT: Today March 20th, 2022, Voters on St. Martin are heading to the 19 polling stations to cast their votes.

This evening SMN News will be bringing you live updates on the results.

Contesting the Elections are:

Saint Martin Avec Vous

Generation Hope

Rassamblement Saint Martin (RSM)

Alternative

Avenir Saint Martin

Team Gibbs 2022



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39945-election-watch-territorial-election-1st-tour.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39945-election-watch-territorial-election-1st-tour.html