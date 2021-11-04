Electricity, Water, and fibre now at Mullet Bay Beach. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---

The Minister of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) Hon. Egbert J. Doran announced on Thursday that a project is currently underway which will further enhance the overall experience at Mullet Bay Beach for residents and tourists who visit one of the island's most popular beaches.

The waiver for trenching works, which was approved by the Ministry, facilitates the trenching of 233 meters from the main entrance directly to the beach.

The trench will house utility lines for electricity, water and fiber optic connections by partners GEBE, TELEM and UTS/FLOW. The Ministry is closely



...



