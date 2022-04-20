Elementary schools preparing for Koningsspelen. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister ECYS was present at the Sr. Borgia elementary school this week to present one of the many sports packages that have been distributed amongst 16 participating schools for the 2022 Koningsspelen “King’s games”.



In honor of his Royal Highness, Willem-Alexander Claus George Ferdinand, King of the Netherlands, and through his request, the Koningsspelen (King’s Games) will be held this Friday, April 22, at 16 participating primary schools. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports through the Department of Sports has collaborated with the Koningsspelen Netherlands to support the annually hosted event on healthy eating and being physically active ...



