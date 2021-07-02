Elsa becomes 1st Atlantic hurricane of 2021. | SMN NEWS

ACU Weather.

Hurricane Elsa formed over the waters of the Atlantic Ocean early Friday just west of the Caribbean island of Barbados, one day after the system became the fifth-named storm of 2021. AccuWeather forecasters, having expected the cyclone to reach hurricane force, continued monitoring Elsa and predict it will approach the United States next week after it unleashes heavy rain, strong winds, and stirs up dangerous seas around the Caribbean islands through this weekend.

Elsa was bringing hurricane conditions to the Windward Islands as it raced to the west-northwest at a speed of 29 mph Friday morning. The center ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37982-elsa-becomes-1st-atlantic-hurricane-of-2021.html