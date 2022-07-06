Emancipation Female Softball Knockout Tournament Ends on High Note, Recognizes Softball Legends. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The final softball game for the Emancipation Female Softball Knockout Tournament came to a successful close on Sunday 3rd July with a final game between the Spinnerz and the Sparks softball teams. Spectators looked on at the games, which included family and friends of the players from each participating team over the three-day tournament that started on the 30th of June last. There was a tough competition with the Argos SPINNERZ taking the championship at a score of 11 to 1. The win secured a cash prize of USD 1,500.- from It’s Time SXM Foundation, supported by the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40811-emancipation-female-softball-knockout-tournament-ends-on-high-note-recognizes-softball-legends.html