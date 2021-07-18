Emmanuel asks about Doncher’s reported resignation, new board. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel on Sunday publicly called on Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs to clarify reports that the Managing Director of the airport holding company Dexter Doncher has resigned and if she has appointed two new members to the airport holding board.

For transparency’s sake, the MP said, it behooves the PM to clarify the status of Doncher and if he received the opportunity to be heard after she suspended him. If the PM chooses to provide clarity, the MP said this clarification should also include exactly why Doncher was suspended and what his resignation (if true) ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38105-emmanuel-asks-about-doncher-s-reported-resignation-new-board.html