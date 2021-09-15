Emmanuel asks if Schiphol, Ballast Nedam conflict will affect airport re-construction. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- An ongoing situation in the Netherlands between Schiphol International and contractor Ballast Nedam has prompted Independent MP Christophe Emmanuel to write to Minister of TEATT Roger Lawrence to obtain information on any potential fallout for the re-construction of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

In the week of August 27, 2021, several media outlets in the Netherlands reported on the significant financial losses of Schiphol International Airport in the first half of 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Included in these reports are the delays Schiphol is now faced with on the construction of a new wing at the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38553-emmanuel-asks-if-schiphol-ballast-nedam-conflict-will-affect-airport-re-construction.html