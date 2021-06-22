Emmanuel, Buncamper critical of budget, calls for respect for police, vacation pay. | SMN NEWS

~ Says budget full of vanity projects ~

PHILIPSBURG:— Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel and MP Claudius Buncamper of the USP faction on Tuesday were critical of the 2021 budget presented by the UP/NA Coalition government, condemning it as a roadmap of “vanity projects” with no realistic options to solve the issues that matter to people most.

“On top of being nine months late, this budget is remarkable for what it doesn’t mention,” the MPs said. “It reads more like a competing vision for the future of the country, rather than a cohesive effort to address what matters most ...



