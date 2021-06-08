Emmanuel calls on Irion to inform civil servants about vacation pay . | SMN NEWS

~ Says Naf 39 million only when Knops gets what he wants ~

PHILIPSBURG:— Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel on Tuesday called on Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion to let civil servants know if they will get the 50% vacation pay owed to them from 2020 and the full 100% due for 2021 since there is no legal basis for a reduction or to not pay it. “A harsh reality is starting to set in for many,” the MP said, adding that the government remains quiet on the issue while it continues to hire more personnel and increase spending.

...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37792-emmanuel-calls-on-irion-to-inform-civil-servants-about-vacation-pay.html