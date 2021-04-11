Emmanuel: Govt liable for unhygienic and unsafe garbage collection methods. | SMN NEWS

~ Says inquiries into bidding ongoing ~

PHILIPSBURG:— Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel on Sunday said garbage haulers, with the permission of the government and the Ministry of VROMI, are creating unsafe, unhygienic, and dangerous situations across the island in the manner they are collecting garbage.

The MP explained that he has received several pictures and videos from concerned citizens showing, among other things, the usage of inadequate small vehicles to collect garbage, the wind lifting and blowing the garbage out of these vehicles, workers jumping in and out of open garbage vehicles, workers jumping into garbage bins to ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37280-emmanuel-govt-liable-for-unhygienic-and-unsafe-garbage-collection-methods.html