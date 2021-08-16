Emmanuel: Integrity Chamber is a completely useless entity. | SMN NEWS

~ Chamber declines to give opinion on Ballast Nedam ~

PHILIPSBURG:— Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel on Monday said the Integrity Chamber has verified that his initial impression of the entity was exactly on point: a completely useless construction that does not serve the best interest of St. Maarten, only those that forced it upon the country. “The double standards are evident,” the MP said.

The MP’s comment came after he received the response from the Chamber to his request for the Chamber’s opinion on Ballast Nedam being awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the airport.

He specifically ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38299-emmanuel-integrity-chamber-is-a-completely-useless-entity.html