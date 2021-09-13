Emmanuel: Making light of accountability shows President of Parliament’s immaturity | SMN NEWS

“Everything I predicted came true”

Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel on Monday said the fact that President of Parliament Rolando Brison continues to poke fun at the notion of accountability not only reflects his immaturity but the low level of respect he has for the people of St. Maarten. “In his mind, he and the government he supports is accountable to no one,” Emmanuel said.

MP Emmanuel on Monday called the current government the "worst government in the history of St. Maarten" with its record of misleading statements, trickery, lack of transparency, no economic plan, no solutions, and, above



...



