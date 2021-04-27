Emmanuel pleased that laws on income cuts submitted to Constitutional Court. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Whether or not the Constitutional Court deems the ordinances regulating the cuts to employment benefits as unconstitutional, the initiative by the Ombudsman to submit the ordinances for review “once again echoes what I’ve stressed from day one; it is not just about salary, but all income and deprives people of the standard of living that they are due.”

So says MP Christophe Emmanuel in reaction to the news that the Ombudsman of St. Maarten, Gwendolien Mossel, after careful consideration, submitted the three national ordinances, in connection with cuts to the employment benefits of all (semi) public sector workers, ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37409-emmanuel-pleased-that-laws-on-income-cuts-submitted-to-constitutional-court.html