Emmanuel questions government about “eye-sore” Festival Village. | SMN NEWS

~ And US $4.2 million owed to Sheriff Security ~

Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel has written to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs about the St. Maarten Festival Village and, according to the MP, the “public eyesore” it has become as well as general operation questions surrounding the government foundation that runs the Festival Village, Stichting Overheids Gebouwen (SOG).

“The facility has been sitting in an eye-sore state since Hurricane Irma with no visible repairs having taken place. Very little, if anything, is known about the Festival Village operations or about SOG. Did the board of SOG get an ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36958-emmanuel-questions-government-about-eye-sore-festival-village.html