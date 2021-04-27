Emmanuel questions govt. hiring even after income, benefit cuts. | SMN NEWS

~ Says the lies being exposed daily ~

Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel on Tuesday said the government’s recent personnel hiring spree and its ability to find funds to cover garbage collection, confirms its blatant lies to the people of St. Maarten of having to cut income and benefits as a cost-saving austerity measure. “As the weeks pass by, the lies become more evident,” the MP said.

Emmanuel said it is rather “heartless” of the government to be hiring additional personnel after telling already employed workers in the public and semi-public sector that their income will have to be ...



