Emmanuel questions if 52 million from home-porting was realized. | SMN NEWS

Independent MP Christophe Emmanuel has called on the government to provide a report on the country’s first home-porting experience, in particular, if the estimated US $52 million was realized now that the service is over to the Celebrity Millenium.

PHILIPSBURG:--- The MP said that currently, the people of St. Maarten are only hearing “tax, tax, tax” from the government, with no other revenue-generating measures or cost-saving measures being mentioned. As such, he said, this would be the opportune time to “Let us know if we managed to derive that famous US $52 million from home-porting,” the MP said.

