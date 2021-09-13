Emmanuel request copy of new building codes reports. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Independent MP Christophe Emmanuel has written to Minister of VROMI Egbert Doran requesting a copy of the final reports of Building Codes and Technical Norms as was publicized by the government last week.

Members of the Association of Dutch Municipalities VNG-International handed over the reports to the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance last week. Nothing has been made public about the findings in the report.

“I think it is vital that we have an understanding of what the findings in these reports are. If we are talking about findings that will guide a “build back better” scenario, then ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38525-emmanuel-request-copy-of-new-building-codes-reports.html