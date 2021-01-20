Emmanuel says govt owes public more info on Carnival. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Independent Member of Parliament Christopher Emmanuel is of the opinion that government owes the people a better explanation about why it green-lighted Carnival 2021. The MP said he is aware of the clause that the event could be called off if the situation warrants it, but “to just announce such a large event in a pandemic without proper explanation is unacceptable,” he said.

The MP made sure to point out that he does not hold the decision against the SCDF. The SCDF, he said, is mandated with one task; to organize Carnival for the country. “They were also placed ...



