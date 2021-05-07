Emmanuel: Schiphol agreement should not be extended after two years of no progress. | SMN NEWS

~ Questions if Knops using PJIA for liquidity support ~

PHILIPSBURG:— Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel on Thursday called on Minister Silveria Jacobs to explain to the public why the cooperation agreement with Schiphol Airport is being renewed after two years of performance failure by Schiphol and demands that basically would lead to the complete takeover of the airport. The MP also said the PM has to be clear and inform Parliament and the country if State Secretary Knops and BZK (Dutch Ministry of Interior Affairs) are now using the cooperation agreement with Schiphol as a negotiating tool for ...



