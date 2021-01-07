Emmanuel tells IPKO: Parliament has no info. | SMN NEWS

~ Says PM continue with misleading word games ~

PHILIPSBURG:— Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel on Thursday told his colleagues attending the virtual IPKO that he could not engage in any discussion with them on the COHO because the Parliament of St. Maarten has to date not received any information about the COHO. The session in which Emmanuel was participating had specifically the COHO as the topic of discussion.

His statement prompted the chairman of the session Jan Patenotte to ask “have you asked your government” to which Emmanuel responded, “over and over and over again.” He went ...



