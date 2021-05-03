Emmanuel: VROMI Minister admits contracts went to companies without proper equipment. | SMN NEWS

~ Still running from relevant questions ~

PHILIPSBURG:— Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel on Monday said that the Minister of VROMI on Monday admitted that garbage collection contracts were allotted to companies without the proper equipment, using an explanation that contradicts the same term of reference documents that guided the bidding process.

Emmanuel said the Minister, with a sense of obsession, has occupied himself recently with trying to spin the garbage contract fiasco into some sort of personal tit-for-tat instead of answering critical questions. His admission that he signed contracts with companies who he knew could not fulfill stipulations ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37466-emmanuel-vromi-minister-admits-contracts-went-to-companies-without-proper-equipment.html