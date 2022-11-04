Employees KPCN and BKCN follow course control room. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Four control room employees of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) and two employees of the Dutch Caribbean Fire Department (BKCN) recently completed an intensive course. The course aimed to certify the new colleagues of the control room for the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands as dispatchers. Over the course of one week, employees learned, among other things, what questions to ask in order to obtain correct and concrete information about the situation when they receive an emergency call and to subsequently deploy the relevant emergency services.

