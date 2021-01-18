Enforcement of ministerial decree concerning school fights. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has taken note of videos of school fights being circulated on social media since the commencement of the school year. Based on this disturbing trend of misconduct and abuse, the police force would again like to inform the public, especially students, parents, and guardians, of a ministerial decree issued by Honorable Minister of Justice Ms. Anna Richardson on November 16th2020.

With the issuance of this ministerial decree, the Honorable Minister of Justice has given directives to the Police Force of Sint Maarten to repressively act against misconduct by students and the community ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36578-enforcement-of-ministerial-decree-concerning-school-fights.html