Engineer unit Royal Netherlands Army exercises in the Caribbean again. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- An engineer unit of the Royal Netherlands Army will be exercising in both Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten in the coming period. Today the associated large equipment arrived on Curaçao by sea transport. The exercise, called Caribbean Engineer, will begin on September 27 and will last four weeks.

The unit, 101 Engineer Battalion, consists of engineers with various expertise. They are soldiers and also specialists in the field of construction. In the coming period, they will carry out a program consisting of various military training courses (including at Wacawa and Arikok National Park) and they will work on multiple ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38605-engineer-unit-royal-netherlands-army-exercises-in-the-caribbean-again.html