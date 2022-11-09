Enhanced controls throughout the island and Philipsburg. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Within the last few weeks, the police special team has conducted general controls related to the end-of-year safety plan carried out by the special team. These controls were intelligence and information based, and focused police resources on factors related to general and traffic safety.

The team conducted a total of 192 vehicle controls last week in which 132 drivers were stopped for having dark windows, 18 scooters were stopped and three were taken into storage for non-compliance with technical requirements.

On the grounds of violations of the Narcotics Law, police stopped and searched 66 people on the suspicion of ...



...



