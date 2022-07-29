ENT care at SMMC. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- In 2017 before hurricane Irma, the position of Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) specialist at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) became vacant. Dr. Dick Wong Chung and two of his colleagues were in contact with SMMC’s Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday about covering ENT care on the island. Due to the hurricane, there was a delay with the implementation of the rotational group, but since 2018, SMMC has enlisted fifteen (15) rotational ENT Specialists from three top clinical hospitals in the Netherlands: Ziekenhuis Gelderse Vallei Ede, De Vijf Meren Kliniek Haarlem/Hoofddorp and Canisius Ziekenhuis Nijmegen, to provide ENT ...



