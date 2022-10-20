EPIC & PRIDE award winning ICC teams. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) in collaboration with St. Maarten PRIDE Foundation awarded several winning volunteer teams and community organizations for their participation in this year’s International Coastal Cleanup (ICC). More than 100 volunteers attended the ICC at Little Bay Beach and Pond near Belair, during which over 1,480 pounds of trash were collected. The cleanup is the sixth of a series of cleanups as part of EPIC’s “Why do we litter? – Sint Maarten” project funded by Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR).

Several businesses committed their support to “Turning the Tide on Trash'' – this year’s theme ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41582-epic-pride-award-winning-icc-teams.html