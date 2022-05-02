EPIC to conduct litter data collection project.8 | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- “Why do we litter? – Sint Maarten” is a new project Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) will be executing during 2022. The project includes over a dozen neighborhood cleanup events and will focus on collecting data on the littering habits of Sint Maarten residents.

“The aim of this project is to collect insights, opinions, and ideas from various litter-affected neighborhoods. With this data we aim to formulate sustainable and actionable follow-up steps toward preventing litter on our island,” explain project coordinators Riddhi Samtani and Laura Bijnsdorp.

In addition, several students will assist in the execution of this project ...



