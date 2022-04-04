EPIC Trains Volunteer Hike Leaders. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Expanding the group of trained volunteers to lead hikes in Sint Maarten was the goal of a successful training session held on Sunday 3rd April, hosted by Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC). Twelve volunteers participated in the training, funded by Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds (PBCCG) and held at the SFC/R4CR offices in Philipsburg. The two-hour session included learning about eight hiking routes and the practicalities of running a hike. EPIC filmed the hikes and created short reference videos that show the routes and describe the natural environment as well as the social and cultural history linked to the hiking ...



