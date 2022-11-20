ESFs Participate in Tabletop National Exercise. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, would like to commend all Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) that took part in the tabletop National Exercise (NATEX) on Thursday, November 17.



Four experts from the ongoing International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNGi) project, ‘Fostering Resilient Crisis Management (FCRM), guided the NATEX which was based on a scenario of a failure in a crude oil distillation tower that caused a major incident which resulted in the response of the 10 ESFs.



The 10 ESFs are: ESF-1 NV GEBE-Water & Energy; ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41826-esfs-participate-in-tabletop-national-exercise-2.html