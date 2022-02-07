Establishing a Moko Jumbie Culture in St. Martin. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation, (FYI) is excited to announce that they are one of the 13 recipients in the third round of funding provided by the R4CR Trust Fund. The foundation has developed a comprehensive project that focuses on Establishing a Moko Jumbie culture in St. Martin where participants can learn about Afro Caribbean culture, the art of stilt walking, and engage in a number of social activities. The project kicks off this week with open Registration for the expansion of the Stilt walking program in primary schools for the remainder of this school year. This funding also ...



