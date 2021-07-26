Establishment of a state of health emergency in Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— The Senate has decided to adopt a state of health emergency in Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin until September 30, 2021. This context allows the Prefet to have greater flexibility in applying national measures at the local level, allowing it to lighten or worsen depending on the health situation.

A state of a health emergency is setting up on our islands to protect our health care system. Louis Constant Fleming hospital remains heavily mobilized and is now welcoming 11 patients into the dedicated covid service. The health situation in Saint-Martin is stable, but the serious forms requiring hospitalization remain high. None ...



