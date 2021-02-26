EU Blacklists Four Caribbean Territories, Saint Lucia Delisted. | SMN NEWS

Saint Luci:— The Council of the European Union (EU), on 22 February 2021, announced changes to the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes. Several of these changes affect Caribbean jurisdictions.

Four territories in the region are on the “blacklist.” The status of Anguilla, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States Virgin Islands remains unchanged from the last bulletin. According to the EU conclusion, unresolved issues with these countries may include the following:

• Not rated at least “Largely Compliant” by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes for Exchange of Information on ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36911-eu-blacklists-four-caribbean-territories-saint-lucia-delisted.html