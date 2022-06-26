EXCLUISVE: Will the Prime Minister step in at GEBE to ensure full investigation takes place? | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- Now that the Prosecutors Office and KPSM indicated to the Government of St. Maarten that the management of NV GEBE did not cooperate with their investigation as such they were unable to sufficiently establish what the actual danger to Sint Maarten has been due to the hack.

The prosecutor’s office in its press release and report said that due to NV GEBE's non-cooperative attitude, “Freya” investigation could not establish what were the exact risks for the country and clients of GEBE and who was behind the attack, and the dangers for the future. They further stated that they ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40720-excluisve-will-the-prime-minister-step-in-at-gebe-to-ensure-full-investigation-takes-place.html