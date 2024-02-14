EXCLUSIVE: 2×4 coalition submits lists of candidates for screening. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The 2×4 coalition namely the URSM, PFP, DP, and NOW who formed a slim majority coalition government has submitted a list of candidates to be screened so that they can be sworn in as Ministers if they passed the screening.

The list of names SMN News managed to confirm is as follows:

Dr. Luc Mercelina Prime Minister Candidate

Christophe Emmanuel ECYS Minister Candidate

Lyndon Lewis Justice Minister Candidate

Veronica Jensen Webster VSA Minister Candidate

Grisha Heyliger Marten Minister TEATT Candidate.

Raeyhon Peterson Minister VROMI Candidate

Patrice Gumbs Minister Plenipotentiary Candidate

Gracita Arrindell Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary Candidate.

It should be noted that the Democratic Party which was given the Ministry of Finance is yet to submit the name of the candidate that will take up the Minister of Finance post.

As reported by SMN News the Democratic Party are having some issues selecting a candidate since the list of candidates that postulated and contested the 2024 Parliamentary election are in favor of their colleague and candidate number 5 on the DP slate Viren Kotai. However, the party leader prefers long-time supporter and former President of the Democratic Party board Marinka Gumbs.

The Democratic Party met its candidates over a week ago where the matter was discussed however, the party leader has not decided on the name of the candidate Minister that will be submitted for screening.