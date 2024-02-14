EXCLUSIVE: 2×4 coalition submits lists of candidates for screening. | SMN NEWS

– DP uproar still not solved; no name submitted for Finance Minister. ~
The list of names SMN News managed to confirm is as follows:
- Dr. Luc Mercelina Prime Minister Candidate
- Christophe Emmanuel ECYS Minister Candidate
- Lyndon Lewis Justice Minister Candidate
- Veronica Jensen Webster VSA Minister Candidate
- Grisha Heyliger Marten Minister TEATT Candidate.
- Raeyhon Peterson Minister VROMI Candidate
- Patrice Gumbs Minister Plenipotentiary Candidate
- Gracita Arrindell Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary Candidate.
It should be noted that the Democratic Party which was given the Ministry of Finance is yet to submit the name of the candidate that will take up the Minister of Finance post.
As reported by SMN News the Democratic Party are having some issues selecting a candidate since the list of candidates that postulated and contested the 2024 Parliamentary election are in favor of their colleague and candidate number 5 on the DP slate Viren Kotai. However, the party leader prefers long-time supporter and former President of the Democratic Party board Marinka Gumbs.
The Democratic Party met its candidates over a week ago where the matter was discussed however, the party leader has not decided on the name of the candidate Minister that will be submitted for screening.
