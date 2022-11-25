EXCLUSIVE: Airport CFO tenders resignation. | SMN NEWS

AIRPORT:--- The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) will have to look for another Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as Ben van der Klift tendered his resignation earlier this week. This comes after the professional took the position on November 1, 2021.

The reason behind the resignation has not yet been disclosed however the government has been informed about the resignation which goes into effect next year. 2 weeks ago, Independent MP Christophe Emmanuel put in a request for an urgent public meeting of Parliament to discuss the ongoing reconstruction of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). ...



