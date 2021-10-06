EXCLUSIVE: Church Pastor paid GEBE with fake $100.00, Cashier fired for tracking down culprit. | SMN NEWS

~ Church members at GEBE victimized cashier for tracking down Pastor.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- A single mother who is currently pregnant was fired from NV GEBE on Wednesday for accepting a fake $100.00 on September 13th. The cashier was suspended on Friday and by Wednesday GEBE Temporary Manager Mauricio Dembrook terminated the cashier’s contract.

Management of GEBE opted not to pay out the cashier for her years of service, they also accused the cashier of coming short on GEBE’s cash over the past 5 years totaling NAF22,000.00, yet the company never issued a warning letter to the cashier.

SMN ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38738-exclusive-church-pastor-paid-gebe-with-fake-100-00-cashier-fired-for-tracking-down-culprit.html