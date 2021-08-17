EXCLUSIVE: Council of Ministers took decision to appoint Alexander Gumbs as Statutory Director of Ports of St. Maarten Group of Companies. | SMN NEWS

~ Alexander Gumbs scored highest in the recruitment matrix scorecard.~

PHILIPSBURG:— The Council of Ministers has taken a decision on Tuesday to appoint Alexander Gumbs as the statutory director of Port of St. Maarten Group of Companies. Gumbs is expected to officially take up the position by early September 2021.

Gumbs was selected as the preferred candidate to fill the vacant position since Mark Mingo was officially dismissed. This decision was taken in January 2021. However, only on Tuesday, the Council of Ministers took the official decision to appoint the new statutory director who has been heading the port’s ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38308-exclusive-council-of-ministers-took-decision-to-appoint-alexander-gumbs-as-statutory-director-of-ports-of-st-maarten-group-of-companies.html