EXCLUSIVE: Cyber attack attempted on GEBE server. (UPDATED) | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- An attempt to hack the servers of NV GEBE was made on Monday morning. According to information provided to SMN News at least two computers within NV GEBE received a message that showed that an attack was made on the servers and this attempt was blocked by Microsoft antivirus protection. Because of this the two computers in NV GEBE received a pop-up

message informing them that an attempt was made by hackers, and it was blocked.

NV GEBE management immediately shut down the servers as they investigate the attempted hack on the servers. SMN News learned that the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41952-exclusive-cyber-attack-attempted-on-gebe-server-updated.html