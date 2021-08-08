EXCLUSIVE:– Dialysis patient contracted COVID-19 at SMMC passed away. | SMN NEWS

~ Medical Staff allegedly tested positive for COVID-19~

PHILIPSBURG:— A patient that has been hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for an extended period of time passed away today from the COVID-19 virus.

The patient tested negative for the virus when he was admitted to SMMC for medical reasons unrelated to the coronavirus.

It is alleged that the patient got infected at SMMC since several of their staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

SMN News contacted the Minister of VSA Omar Ottley for confirmation on the death of the patient who resides on one of the neighboring ...



