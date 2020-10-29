EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Sharine Daniel appointed interim manager of N. V. GEBE. | SMN NEWS

~ Dr. Daniel first female at the helm holding all 3 functions.~

PHILIPSBURG:— The Supervisory Board of NV GEBE has appointed Dr. Sharine Daniel as their interim manager to lead the company into the year 2021. Dr. Daniel is the first female to ever lead N. V GEBE holding all three functions, (Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operations Officer) since the Supervisory Board of directors is only allowed to appoint one candidate in the interim.

The last two candidates that were appointed interim directors were William Brooks and Andrew Zagers.

Dr. Daniel was not selected by ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36032-exclusive-dr-sharine-daniel-appointed-interim-manager-of-n-v-gebe.html