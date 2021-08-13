EXCLUSIVE: Former Minister of Justice Edson Kirindongo new head of Landsrecherche. | SMN NEWS

~ 25 years of experience as a National Detective.~

PHILIPSBURG:— Former Minister of Justice Edson Kirindongo has been selected as the Chief of the Landsrecherche (National Detectives.) of St. Maarten. The position became available when Denise Jacobs vacated it some months ago.

Kirindongo is expected to take up his new position as of September 1st, 2021, SMN News has learned. Kirindongo served as the Minister of Justice on St. Maarten for 11 months, from January to December 2016. He was the acting chief of the National Detectives on St. Maarten and has been a national detective for some ...



