EXCLUSIVE: GEBE interim manager demanding more money less than two months after taking office. | SMN NEWS

~given 35% salary increase in a new function, says workers should wait as she reviews the proposal to secure the company’s financial health.~

PHILIPSBURG:— The Supervisory Board of NV GEBE is deemed incompetent since they are accommodating the demands of the recently appointed interim manager Sharine Daniel who have been demanding more money to cover additional expenses she has to incur since taking up the new position. The meeting with the SBOD is expected to reconvene on Friday as Daniel will be providing legal tax advice on her projected expenses.

SMN News has been reliably informed that Daniel was ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36330-exclusive-gebe-interim-manager-demanding-more-money-less-than-two-months-after-taking-office.html