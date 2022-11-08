EXCLUSIVE: GEBE Statutory Director Resigns effective immediately. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---: Merrill Jimmy Temmer the Statutory Director appointed to NV GEBE on August 22nd, 2022 has officially tendered his resignation on November 7th, 2022, Attorney at Law Lucas Berman has confirmed that his client has decided in the best interest of his health to resign from the position since it seems there is no longer support from the shareholder representatives of the government-owned company.

Temmer who was appointed as the Temporary Manager was on sick leave prior to his appointment as the statutory director of NV GEBE, however, due to the March 16th, 2022 black byte cyber attack. Temmer was ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41735-exclusive-gebe-statutory-director-resigns-effective-immediately.html